Long Beach has now completed the renovation of both Idaho and Washington avenues south.
In 2017, the citizens of Long Beach approved the Transportation Benefit District funding of an additional two-tenths of one percent (0.2%) to be added to the sales tax collected in Long Beach and can only be used for road replacement and maintenance. This has enabled the city to obtain an additional $608,158 from sales tax in Long Beach through November of this year. Including the normal budget allocation for road repairs, this has given us the ability to fix more roads and obtain larger grant funding.
Both Idaho and Washington avenues have gone at least 30-plus years with just basic maintenance and were in dire need of major work. Idaho cost the city about $350,000 to widen, build the base and repave, while Washington required $2,200,000. The cost difference is largely due to replacing the old water lines with new, larger water lines, adding storm drainage, moving everything connected to the old water system, installation of new curbs and gutters and the complete reconstruction of the road. Prevailing wages are also significantly greater on more labor-intense projects.
We currently are looking at the six-year street plan to identify what road work we are going to tackle next.
I know the Washington and Idaho projects were an inconvenience to many, but now we have fantastic roads to drive on in Long Beach. I want to thank each of you that were impacted during the projects for your patience.
I also want to assure everyone that I look at how we spend taxpayer money in all funds to ensure you are getting a bang for your dollar.
