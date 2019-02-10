Thank you, Bette Lu Krause, Rita Smith and Christl Mack of the Oyster Crackers for the wonderful warm and often times humorous concert that benefited the Ocean Park Food Bank Over $400 was raised and over 100 pounds of food collected. The food bank relies on community support and a big thank you to our wonderful community that weathered the cold and snow flurries to support the lest fortunate among us.
CHARLOTTE PALIANI
Ocean Park Food Bank
