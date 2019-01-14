As we enter into 2019, kindness and caring is in the forefront. Friends of Chinook School Food Bank would like to thank all who thought of us during the past year and especially at the holiday season. Our food bank runs on donations only, and at times find it difficult to fill the shelves and refrigerators. But with generous community members, local foundations, churches, and organizations, we can provide for the folks who need help.
Thank you to: The Loren Corder Foundation, The Lighthouse Church of Glory in Chinook, Peninsula Quilt Guild, ABATE, Columbia River Bar Pilots, Pacific County Employees, St. Mary’s Parish.
Any and all private donations mean as much or more to our food bank. We know each one comes from the heart. Thank you very much.
A final thank you and shout out goes to our faithful volunteers. Without each of you, the food bank would not exist. Thanks to: Jim Engel, Jim Kirsch, Kim Nichols, Debbie Patana, Jane Reese, and Kathy Whiteman, Jeannie Weyl from Pacific County Health Department and Tom Satterwhite. Thank you over and over!
KATHY HUGHES
Chinook
