The Ocean Park Food Bank Board would like to thank all the generous people in this community. Throughout the year many pounds of food have been donated through the Green Bag Simple Gesture Program. Thank you to all who participate whether through food or money and to the drivers and sorters who work one long day every other month to make this program a success. We can always use more participants. If anyone needs a letter for tax purposes please contact me.
Food continues to be donated by individuals, organizations, churches such as St. Peter’s and St. Mary’s, Beach Barons, Peninsula Quilt Guild, fraternal organizations such as the Elks, Eagles and Moose, Oysterville Community Club, Lions, ABATE. It amazes me how compassionate this community is every year.
Financial assistance is also donated by the community organizations and lodges listed and Rotary, Corder Foundation, many generous individuals. Jacks and Okie’s Thriftway The local elementary schools have also donated food and milk. Okie’s and the Great Northwest Credit Union, Ohana Media Group Radio and Pharmacy work with the Harvest Haul Program. We at the food bank are very grateful.
We have attempted to acknowledge donations throughout the year either through a receipt or a card or letter. For some ongoing donors, it is a year-end note. If anyone needs anything more than you receive by Jan. 31, please let me know. The tax ID number is on the receipt and will be included in the letter. I apologize if any organization has been left off this note. The tax number is 27-0852377
We can always use volunteers for shifts, green bag program, trucks to pick up food from the Oregon Food Bank and Safeway.
Again, our heartfelt thank you to this wonderful community.
Any questions regarding donations, receipts, simple gesture or volunteering, call Charlotte at 360-665-6074.
