There really are some kind and caring people in Long Beach, or maybe they were visitors to the Peninsula — it doesn’t matter. These three people came to my rescue when I tripped on the curb and planted my face in the concrete. They helped me up, asked if they could take me someplace or call someone. I can’t thank them enough. They were there for me.
Also, my pharmacy coworkers cleaned me up and took me to the emergency room. They are the best! A CT scan and x-trays showed no broken bones. A concussion yes, embarrassment yes, getting older yes. And yes, there are really some nice people on the Peninsula. And many thanks again to those three (one woman, two men) people who came to my rescue.
SUE JOHNSON
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.