At the Feb. 17 Village Club Open Discussion Meeting regarding the OBSD Bond Resolution, several topics and questions were raised regarding the school district’s $96.15 million bond resolution. Information on the bond has been covered in the newspaper and through the Open Discussion meetings. The OBSD board has not been able to comment publicly until it filed the bond resolution with the County Auditor’s office.
The following questions are derived from public comment by those attending the Open Discussion and Town Hall meetings, through email to Village Club, from comments on the Village Club Facebook page and through phone/in person conversations. The school district has always been invited to participate in these open meetings and Superintendent Huntley, who attended the Town Hall, has indicated she will try to attend future meetings in order to answer questions from the public.
The cost of the bond is a recurring question. Kelly Rupp, who has voluntarily worked on the bond process with the school district since 2021 attended the last Village Club meeting and served as a good resource for verifying bond information; especially helpful was his explanation of the estimated raise in cost, per taxpayer, if the bond is passed. Based on a property valued at $300,000, the new OBSD bond is estimated to add over $250 to what is currently being paid by taxpayers, for an additional 25 years.
Many interested parties have asked that we hold a remote (Zoom) meeting. We are doing just that on Thursday, March 3 at 2 pm. We hope to have things in place so that the next open discussion meeting will be hosted as a simultaneous in-person and Zoom event. Questions about upcoming meetings should be directed to Village Club at: opvillageclub@gmail.com.
Here is the link to the March 3 Open Discussion Village Club Meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/87654261477?pwd=cm5EQnJFTm42dm5FTDY2aGN4TWtMdz09
Meeting ID: 876 5426 1477 Passcode: 239385
Second set of bond questions
1) If each item contained in this bond is, in fact, good for the students, why isn’t a list of those benefits sufficient for messaging purposes? Why bring tsunami danger into the mix and discount viable options (other than closing two schools) to mitigate the problem?
2) How can the OBSD board unanimously agree that Ocean Park and Long Beach elementary schools are too dangerous regarding tsunamis and must be closed, while the chair of your board is also a member of a group working to build a community center in a higher risk tsunami zone than the two schools being closed? What is the explanation for these two conflicting viewpoints? Note — the questioner is in support of the community center.
3) Why has the public received such vague answers to the following questions:
A. Is it still your contention that this bond is not a tax raise even though the tax will be higher and will last for 25 years?
B. Did you apply for funds from other sources to cover some of these (bond project) costs? If so, where?
C. Are you concerned that bond rates are climbing and that building materials are at an all-time high?
D. How many jobs will be lost when these two facilities are closed?
E. What are your plans for the empty Long Beach Elementary building? Details, please.
F. What are the plans being considered for the Ocean Park Elementary property? Shouldn’t the public know what is in store for this property before being asked to vote? What is meant when the superintendent and other steering committee members make comments (in Facility Advisory Committee meetings and previous open discussion meetings) such as: someone is interested in developing a housing project, people we have worked with before are interested or we have plans?
G. Why was work on Hilltop Intermediate not included in the bond? Aren’t you concerned about this building being listed by the Department of Natural Resources as having High Priority seismic issues or do you have funding from other sources to mitigate the danger?
H. When, exactly, did work on this bond begin? Were there conversations and options being discussed before 2021? Was the steering committee formed in May 2021 or was it formed later or earlier? Why is this all so confusing and why the rush to get it on a ballot?
I. What real evidence, not anecdotal, do you have that grouping K-12 students on shared buses will be a positive experience for the younger students? Are the partitions Superintendent Huntley mentioned sound proof or will the youngest of our students be subjected to rough language as were the attendees at the Feb. 23 OBSD meeting?
VILLAGE CLUB
Ocean Park
