Voters in the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District will be presented with an opportunity to vote for or against the continuation of the District’s Educational Programs Levy in a ballot measure scheduled to be sent to registered voters in the district around the third week of January.
In a mail-in vote only, ballots are due to be postmarked no later than Tuesday, Feb. 9, or they can be dropped off at ballot box locations near the school district by the Department of Transportation shop or at Johnson Park (formerly Rosburg School) in Rosburg.
Previously called a "Maintenance and Operations Levy," the levy provides for extracurricular programs such as sports, drama, pep band and knowledge bowl. Special education services, a school counselor, school nurse, and portions of personnel who provide support for the maintenance and operational side of the district are sustained by this levy as well. Technology support for students and advanced and online classes are some of the other programs supported.
According to Superintendent Lisa Nelson, the ballot is to replace an expiring levy and it is not a new tax. “The district has had a long history of support from its voters,” Nelson said. Part of this, Nelson believes, is that the district has never asked for the maximum allowable levy.
“The current levy proposal is just over half of what the district could ask,” she said.
Voters will decide whether or not they support a $579,000 levy for each of the years, 2022 through 2024, with an approximate rate per $1,000 of assessed evaluation of $1.69. (A home valued at $100,000 would cost the taxpayer approximately $169 per year). The current levy is set to expire at the end of 2021.
Nelson said she is very proud of the support the community has shown for its school. “Levies help support our students by providing them opportunities that many small schools cannot offer on their own. Funding from the state only supports the very basics, so this money helps us do more for our kids.”
Nelson wanted to make sure that the community understands that this measure is to replace an expiring levy. It is not for new construction and should not be confused with a bond, which supports infrastructure rather than programs.
