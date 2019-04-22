EDITOR’S NOTE: Earlier in my decades of editorship I often used to write little pieces about family life. They led one friend to suggest adding a potbellied stove and corncob pipe to go with the Ilwaco Railway & Navigation passenger car seat already here in my office. These props, he thought, would fit right in with rural philosophizing. Although I’m still not sold on the stove and pipe, I’ve resolved to resume my more-or-less monthly column. What follows is something I wrote last week for a specialized audience of dog lovers, and I hope other readers will like it too.
Everyone has his and her own favorite dog breed. Over my lifetime I’ve had a few different ones: “Love the one you’re with” is a good guiding principle. My cairn terrier Clancy, a steady companion during an eventful 14 years through college, law school and early adult life, is forever woven into the fibers of my heart. Coming from a previous tradition of cairn breeding that put backbone above cuteness, he was a courageous and hardy fellow nudging 20 pounds of muscle, stout heart and big-dog personality. In their time, I also adored my geranium-IQed yellow Labrador, Rio, and even cared very much for our rather boring but well-intentioned Pembroke Welsh corgi, Bellabambina, or Bina for short.
But there’s never been a dog I loved more than Duncan, a soft-coated wheaten terrier, who just turned 12. He is in certain ways smarter than a 2-year-old human toddler, and calls forth in me similar feelings of protectiveness — sometimes tinged with frustrated pride and consternation. How could I avoid adoring a beautiful curly-haired creature who worships the ground I walk on? However, why did you decide that immediately crapping on the floor was the appropriate response to being left alone in the house when I take your human mom to out-of-town doctors’ appointments? (Installation of ceramic-tile floors in the downstairs den and entry corridor helps make it less objectionable than it might otherwise be.)
In his richly packed life Duncan has fearlessly chased off the gentle black bears that share our homelands next to Lewis and Clark National Park — most recently this past Saturday. He once tangled with a porcupine and felt deeply betrayed that his brotherly hug resulted in 20 or so painful stickers. In contrast with what I’ve read about some other wheatens, he always keeps a close eye on me and stays within 30 feet, so as to protect and be protected, only being put on what I call his safety harness when we’re near the Cape Disappointment’s busy roads. I often tell him he is big and brave and bold and as smelly as a dog deserves to be. He hates even getting his ankles wet in the surf but thinks nothing of standing watchful guard between me and neighborhood coyotes until they slink away into the blackberry thickets.
Joining the various Facebook-based wheaten terrier groups has been a fun way of sharing cute photos and experiences with these childlike dogs, while I both mourn and celebrate the good lives of those commemorated in heartfelt online obituaries. Duncan’s 12 years are a pretty longish life for a 45-pound dog, but I so hope that he can continue to enjoy a thousand more full and fairly pain-free happy days roaming the trails of North Head. (I recently rejoiced to see a healthy-looking 18-year-old on one of the wheaten social-media sites, but shudder to see others die of cancers and other problems at age 6, or even 4. How horribly wrenching that must have been for their poor humans!)
Although each succumbed to old age more than 20 years ago, I still feel heart-ripped over the deaths of Clancy and Rio. By the time I was born, my beloved Grandpa Bell was 65. Despite a life of loving dogs, he had sworn them off because of how horribly their loss afflicted him. As I approach that age, I’m having the same internal debate about whether I will let another dog into my heart after Duncan passes. I once thought definitely not, but find my feelings on the question beginning to shift.
As a lifelong fan of Tolkien’s books, I’ve pondered what it would be like to be an immortal elf or wizard, surrounded by humans whose lives flash by in an instant. It would, it seems, be tempting to cut off contact and avoid forming close connections with such ephemeral beings as ourselves. And yet, how emotionally pruned it would be to avoid love simply because you know it must end in an active day-to-day sense. Maybe the inevitability of loss could make the finite time together more precious, whereas an eternal life might fade into a kind of gray sameness.
Both for my own benefit and others who have lost deeply loved dog children, I wonder if this is a helpful way to think: The lifetime each dog spends with us is a unique artistic performance, one in which we do our very best to provide a rich, healthy and happy existence to the delicate little soul that is a wheaten (or other shape of dog). If we do our best each day to provide them with nutritious meals and cold clean water, conversations suited to their level of understanding, plenty of fresh air and exercise, a comfortable place to sleep and safety from foreseeable harm, what can be regretted if they live out their natural lives and pass away in the fullness of time?
Mourning of all kinds is, I think, often primarily a matter of feeling sorry for ourselves that loved ones will no longer be present sharing our lives. There’s no getting around that, and I’m sure I’ll cry like a bereaved child whenever Duncan’s time is up. But I give him the best life I’m capable of providing. I hope my sadness will be mitigated by the knowledge that I actively designed thousands of idyllic dog days, romping in the hills above the ocean, cavorting with his human, thinking doggish thoughts about dastardly coyotes, hoping to encounter friendly dogs on the trail.
Will I get another wheaten? Maybe. My fears have started to turn to the troubling possibility of having my next dog outlive me. It twists my heart to think a dog might believe he had been abandoned by his main human. I’ve asked that Duncan be permitted to say a physical goodbye if I leave before he does. The same request will apply for any possible successor, along with plans for re-homing.
Needless to say, I hope, my thoughts about the constant care and maintenance of our relationships with dogs also applies to the humans in our lives. We all are here such a very short time, at best. We should appreciate and maximize the simple joys of every single day, and make certain our loved ones — of whatever species — know how treasured they are.
I’m more and more certain that lives fully lived never really end.
