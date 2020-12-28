As we prepare to welcome a new year, our entire staff would like to say a special thank-you to our readers and advertisers for your continued support during these troubled times.
Our entire reason for existence is to report the news and events happening around Pacific County while providing advertisers an effective means to reach their customers and market their products and services.
We are delighted to acknowledge that so many local businesses have continued to show their support for our mission, while taking advantage of the opportunity to communicate with their customers. It has been a heartening example of teamwork in a crisis. We are all in this together. And we are grateful that this support and loyalty from our advertisers continues.
As our staff has valiantly sought to provide the latest accurate and useful details of the pandemic, our news mission has become even more important than in “normal” times. We are providing information that literally affects people’s lives and we take that responsibility very seriously. Our readers have rolled with the punches, too, engaging with our publications in lively letter-to-the-editor pages and providing feedback for our stories as before. We thank all of you for your loyalty and support.
There does seem to be light at the end of this somewhat unprecedented tunnel if we are cautious and careful. We will endure and overcome; we always have. We will this time.
In wishing readers and advertisers a “happy new year,” we are delighted to thank you for your support in 2020, confident that will continue as we face 2021 together.
— Matt Winters and everyone at the Chinook Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.