LONG BEACH — Registration is under way for classes being taught at the first Columbia Pacific Fiber Arts Festival.
The event will be Nov. 9-10 at the Chautauqua Lodge in Long Beach. Multiple vendors will be on hand 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The event is a collaboration between Ragan Myers, events coordinator with the city of Long Beach, and several Peninsula residents who knit, crochet, hook rugs and spin yarn, among other talents.
They have formed the Columbia Pacific Fiber Association, a nonprofit group, hoping the event will become an annual one.
Paula Ward, president of Seattle Knitters Guild, will teach classes in knitted sweater design, getting gauge/swatching, and charts and cables. Other classes will feature beginning rigid heddle weaving by Sylvia Emard, Gestalt knitting theory and kitting plaid by Kitty Bryan, knitting two at a time (socks, gloves) and knitting in the round by Audrey Knippa, and mosaic crochet by Diane Seifert,
Mini workshops will be taught by Emard, Connie Schlosser, Cheri Diehl, Angela Rogers, Cydne Pidgeon, Janet Deutmeyer, Rita Smith, Debbie Ellis and Teresa Simons.
Subjects will include needle felted patches on fiber and Alpaca Christmas ornaments, Kumihimo (spiral braiding) keychains and bracelets, crocheted earrings, and spinning and weaving options. Sari Peterson will describe the best and worst of antique spinning wheels.
To sign up for the classes, log on to www.colpacfiberassociation.com.
Space is limited. Mini workshop registration will be available at the beginning of the festival.
