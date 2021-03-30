2021 Invitation to Bid
Oyster Sale from Long Island and Long Island Slough Oyster Reserve
Bids should be sent to the Willapa Bay Field Station, PO Box 190, Ocean Park, Washington 98640. Bids must be received by 2:00 PM (Pacific Daylight Time) Monday, April 19, 2021 to be considered. Bids shall be opened at 2:15 PM (Pacific Daylight Time) Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Willapa Bay Field Station at Nahcotta, Washington.
A separate sealed bid shall be submitted for each tract being bid. Tract designation and company name must be indicated on the outside of the envelope.
All bids are subject to bid and contract specifications. Submission of a bid constitutes acceptance of contract specifications for all bid and contract purposes and are a part of any contract between the Department and the successful bidder.
All bidding documents, contract specifications, maps etc., are available for inspection upon request. Due to concerns about coronavirus/COVID-19, please call or email the contact below to obtain documents.
For questions, please contact the Willapa Bay Filed Station: Zach Forster, Willapa Bay Field Station, 26700 Sandridge Road, Ocean Park, WA 98640, PH: 360-665-4166; e-mail: zachary.forster@dfw.wa.gov
Published March 31, 2021
Legal No. 082-21
