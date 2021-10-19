Abandoned Vehicle Sale Oct 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALETo the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. OCT. 26, 20212009 KAWASAKI ZX600, NO PLATE2005 KIA SORENTO, LIC#BXW44512008MAZDA MZ5, LIC#ALZ6333Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterSALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. OCT. 27, 20211999 BUICK CENTURY, NO PLATEVehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 amHILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447Published Oct. 20, 2021Legal 302-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inc. Sale Inspection Vehicle Towing Commerce Hwy Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty commissioners select new prosecutorFormer head of CSN reaches last-minute deal to avoid trialSunken F/V Laura Marie removed from Ilwaco marinaMan pursued through Ocean Park remains in jail‘Team Willapa’ celebrates nature at its finestFour vying for county prosecutor openingWell-loved lawyer Harold Karlsvik falls to covidOn trial: Jurors convict Pine of vehicular homicideJudge gives young man break; allows him to finish cranberry seasonLetter: Long Beach's actions make no sense Images Videos CommentedNew LBPD officer fired at last position (2)Well-loved lawyer Harold Karlsvik falls to covid (2)Rod Run 2021 Trophy Winners (1)Pacific County prosecutor resigns (1)
