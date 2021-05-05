NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
To the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:
SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. May 13, 2021.
2000 Saturn LS2, Lic#BTL4616
1978 Ford F250 No Plate
2011 Ford Explorer Lic#BRN6859
2000 Ford F250 Lic#B4840F
Vehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 am
HILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447
Published May 5, 2021
Legal 121-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.