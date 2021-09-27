Abandoned Vehicle Sale Sep 27, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALETo the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. SEPT. 30, 2021.2002 HYUNDIA XG3, LIC #BDD87532007 MITSUBI GALANT, LIC #AWT17202001 NISSO MAXI, LIC #BCR53832003 KIA REO, LIC #ZTW074Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter1998 LEXUS LS, LIC #BXW47771994 HONDA CIVIC LIC #061KZYVehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 amHILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447Published Sept. 22, 2021Legal 255-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inc. Sale Inspection Towing Car Industry Commerce Hwy Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWell-loved lawyer Harold Karlsvik falls to covidVirus claims five more lives in Pacific CountyFiery crash kills Raymond manF/V Laura Marie sinks at portRod Run 2021 Trophy WinnersPacific County prosecutor resignsJoy of clamming: Bivalve beach bounty astounds diggersPacific County Superior Court ReportDeath Notices: Daniels, Patterson, Brewer, Linford, ShanksRedfin Reports Home Sales Fell 6% in August, the First Annual Decline in 15 Months Images Videos CommentedRod Run 2021 Trophy Winners (1)Pacific County prosecutor resigns (1)Well-loved lawyer Harold Karlsvik falls to covid (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.