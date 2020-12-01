NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Adoption of the Seaview Sewer District 2021 Budget
The 2021 budget will be adopted at a December 10, 2020 meeting of the Seaview Sewer District, 6:00 PM. The current rate structure & finances will be discussed and may be subject to modification. In an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic in our region and for the safety of our staff and the public, the Seaview Sewer District will be hosting this meeting via teleconference. Meeting dial in number 571-748-4021 passcode 571 9068# Unless you are giving a public comment during the time that is allowed for such, please mute your device or mic, as this is an open line, and background noise may disrupt the meeting.
SEAVIEW SEWER DISTRICT seaviewsewer@ willapabay.org
Published Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, 2020
Legal No. 289-20
