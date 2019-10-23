ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed proposals will be received for the following project:
Cape Disappointment State Park – North Head
Lighthouse - Fence Restoration
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The work includes, but is not limited to, the complete reconstruction of the historic metal fence on the existing concrete fence curb.
PROJECT LOCATION: Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco, WA 98624 in Pacific County. The project site is located directly adjacent to the North Head Lighthouse.
ESTIMATED BID RANGE: $275,000 - $300,000
BID OPENING TIME: 1:00PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019
PREBID WALKTHROUGH: 10:00AM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Meet at the project site.
PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, ADDENDA, AND PLAN HOLDERS LIST: Are available online through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com . Click on “bxwa.com”; “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Washington State Parks & Recreation”, and “11/05/2019”. (Note: Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project.) PLANS MAY ALSO BE VIEWED THROUGH: Builders Exchange, Everett WA; Associated Builders And Contractors, Spokane WA; Tri City Construction Council, Kennewick WA; Daily Journal of Commerce, Seattle WA; Weekly Construction Reporter, Bellingham WA; Daily Journal Of Commerce Plan Center, Port-land OR; Southwest Washington Contractors Association, Vancouver WA; Lower Columbia Contractor Plan Center, Longview WA; Inland Northwest AGC Plan Center, Spokane, WA; Abadon Reprographics, Spokane, WA; Hermiston Plan Center, Hermiston, OR; Idaho AGC, Boise, ID; McGraw Hill Plan Center, Spokane, WA; Oregon Contractor Plan Center, Milwaukee, OR; Ridgeline Graphics, Wenatchee, WA; Spokane Regional Plan Center, Spokane, WA; Walla Walla Val-ley Plan Center, Yakima, WA; The Blue Book Building and Construction Net-work, Jefferson Valley, NY.
Technical questions regarding this project must be directed to Alex McMurry, Project Representative at (360)902-0930, alex.mcmurry@parks.wa.gov, PO Box 42650, Olympia, WA 98504-2650, (360)902-8666 fax.
Bidder Responsibility will be evaluated for this project. In determining bidder re-sponsibility, the Owner shall consider an overall accounting of the criteria set forth in Division 00 – Instructions To Bidders. Please direct questions regarding this subject to the office of the Engineer. Voluntary numerical MWBE goals of 10% MBE and 6% WBE have been estab-lished for this project. Achievement of these goals is encouraged. Bidders may contact the Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise to obtain information on certified firms. Washington State Parks reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities.
Jacquie James, Lead Contracts Specialist
Contracts, Grants and Procurement Services
Published Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2019
Legal No. 353-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.