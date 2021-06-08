ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
OCEAN BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT No. 101
STADIUM STRUCTURAL REPAIRS 2021
Notice is hereby given the Board of Directors for the Ocean Beach School District, Pacific County, Washington, is soliciting competitive bids from responsible contractors for the construction of limited structural repairs at the Ilwaco High School Stadium. The Ocean Beach School District will receive sealed bids for the construction of the repairs on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, until 3:00 PM at the following location:
Ocean Beach School District, 500 Washington Ave S, Long Beach, WA 98631
Bids must be submitted on the proper bid form, in a sealed envelope with the name of the Project and the name of the Bidding entity clearly labeled on the front of the envelope. Bids will then be publicly read aloud shortly after the time stated for closing of receipt of bids. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be considered and will be returned to the bidder unopened.
All work will be under a single contract. The estimated project cost is $50,000
The primary project scope is limited repairs to existing concrete, steel and masonry elements of the Ilwaco High School Stadium.
All work is anticipated to begin June 21, 2021. Substantial Completion is established for August 13, 2021.
Attention is called to State of Washington statutes, regulations and rules pertaining to, but not limited to the following for public work projects: non-discrimination in employment and facilities; rates of pay for prevailing wage and fringe benefits to workers; apprenticeship utilizations, forms of bids; bonds, contracts, certificates, restrictions of lien, taxes and retainage; and barrier-free facilities for the accessibility requirements.
A pre-bid site visit for General Contractors, will be held at the Project Site, Ilwaco High School Stadium, 404 School Rd. Ilwaco, WA, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM.
Bid documents and project information will be available Friday May, 28, 2021 on the ARC Planwell, Seattle virtual plan center. Direct questions to keith.bloom@esd112.org or cash@degenkolb.com.
The District reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids. No bidder may withdraw or modify his/her bid after the time set for the bid opening until 30 calendar days from bid opening date.
Published June 2 and June 9, 2021
Legal No. 146-21
