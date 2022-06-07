DECATURE GROUP, an unincorporated non-profit association and any person claiming an interest in Decature Group, Defendants.
NO. 22-2-00114-25 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO: DECATURE GROUP, an unincorporated non-profit association and any person claiming an interest in Decature Group as further described in the complaint herein:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days of June 8, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at P.O. Box 425, South Bend, WA, 98586. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of this court. Such action is to extinguish Defendants’ claim and/or interest in the funds from the tax sale related real property as described in the Complaint.
DATED: May 31, 2022.
/s/ Joel Penoyar, JOEL PENOYAR, WSBA #6407, Attorney for Plaintiff
File original of your response with the clerk of the court at: Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive PO Box 67, South Bend, WA 98586; Serve a copy of your response on: Joel Penoyar, Attorney at Law, PO Box 425 South Bend, WA 98586
Published June 8, June 15, June 22 June 29, July 6, and July 13, 2022
