NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING AMENDMENTS

TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2020 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the 13th day of October, 2020 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Pacific County Annex, 1216 Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, Washington.

Due to meeting gathering size restrictions, the meeting is accessible via Zoom at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406; Meeting ID: 347 547 406; One tap mobile +12532158782.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider amendments to the fiscal year 2020 budget as follows:

Description of Amendments to FY2020 Expenditures/Revenues Expenses Revenues

Fund #102 (Emergency Management): Expenses offset by grant revenue $32,000 $32,000

Fund #118 (Public Health): Expenses offset by grant revenue $315,487 $315,487

Fund #197 (Cumulative Reserve): Expenses offset by CARES Act revenue $432,800 $432,800

Total for All Funds: $780,287 $780,287

The proposed amendments to the FY2020 budget listed herein are offset by anticipated supplemental grant revenues. Therefore, no use of fund balance is anticipated for the expenditure amendments listed herein.

The Commissioners’ meeting room is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or to provide interpreter services, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice. Contact Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board at 360-875-9337, 360-642-9337, TDD# (360) 875-9400 or mguernsey@co.pacific.wa.us to request accommodation.

The facility is considered barrier free and accessible to the disabled. Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service at 1-800-833-6384 and at the website: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-services.

Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board

Published September 30 and October 7, 2020

Legal No. 238-20

