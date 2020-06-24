American Towers LLC proposes an increase in height of an existing 124-ft AGL overall with appurtenances monopole communications tower to 164-ft AGL overall with appurtenances, located in W½ NE of Section 19, Township 10N, Range 11 W, west of a portion of Highway 101 near Mile Marker 18 (Pacific County Parcel #10101919000). The height increase is associated with the collocation of twelve (12) panel antennas at 160-ft AGL onto the proposed heightened tower. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
Interested persons may comment or raise environmental impact concerns about the proposed action by submitting an email to enviro.services@americantower.com or mailing a copy to: American Tower, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801 ATTN: Environmental Compliance. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns and must be received on or before July 17, 2020. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project.
Published June 17, and June 24, 2020
Legal No. 153-20
