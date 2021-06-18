ANNOUNCEMENT FOR CONTRACT TEMPORARY PARK HOST
CHINOOK PARK – CHINOOK
Pacific County Department of Public Works is soliciting proposals from qualified applicants interested in contracting as Park Host for park operations at Chinook Park for the 2021-2022 park season.
SUMMARY AND DUTIES:
Full responsibility for operation of park by negotiated contract including, but not limited to, performing a variety of maintenance, custodial and yard/landscape duties.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
Valid Washington State Driver’s License, must be 18 years of age or older, complete background screening information.
APPLICATIONS:
Applications are available upon request, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM from the Department of Public Works, 211 N. Commercial St, Raymond, WA or by calling (360) 875-9368 or (360) 875-9368. Applications are also available on the Pacific County website www.co.pacific.wa.us.
The employment application, along with a written proposal including work experience, is required for submittal.
CLOSING DATE:
Applications and proposals will be received during the general solicitation period and will be open until filled.
Published June 2, June 9 and June 16, 2021
Legal No. 142-21
