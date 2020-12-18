ANNUAL CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM FOR 2021
Regarding the Environmental Assessment
The following Pacific County projects have been determined to be Class II Categorically Excluded from the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in as much as they do not induce significant impacts to planned growth or land use for the area; do not have a significant impact on any natural, cultural, recreational, historical, or other resource; do not contribute to significant air, noise, or water quality impacts; do not have significant impacts on travel patterns; and do not otherwise, either individually or cumulatively, have any significant environmental impacts.
Therefore, assessment of the following projects listed are determined to be Environmentally Insignificant.
However, a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Checklist and other permits may be required for the projects before construction.
ROAD ROAD NAME &/OR TYPE OF MILE-
NO. _ BRIDGE NAME IMPROVEMENT POST
96190/69550 Camp One/
Heckard Rds Improve Intersection
Misc. Roads Safety Guardrail
Misc. Roads Safety Signing
96300 Butte Creek Road Resurface Project 1.32–2.32
94080 North Nemah Rd Road Resurfacing 0.32–0.44
& Curve Correction
Miscellaneous Safety Improvements
Miscellaneous Culvert Improvements
Submitted by, PACIFIC COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS, Paul Lacy, P.E. Wahkiakum County Engineer
Published Dec. 16, 2020
Legal No. 310-20
