ANNUAL CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM FOR 2021

Regarding the Environmental Assessment

The following Pacific County projects have been determined to be Class II Categorically Excluded from the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in as much as they do not induce significant impacts to planned growth or land use for the area; do not have a significant impact on any natural, cultural, recreational, historical, or other resource; do not contribute to significant air, noise, or water quality impacts; do not have significant impacts on travel patterns; and do not otherwise, either individually or cumulatively, have any significant environmental impacts.

Therefore, assessment of the following projects listed are determined to be Environmentally Insignificant.

However, a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Checklist and other permits may be required for the projects before construction.

ROAD ROAD NAME &/OR TYPE OF MILE-

NO. _ BRIDGE NAME IMPROVEMENT POST

96190/69550 Camp One/

Heckard Rds Improve Intersection

Misc. Roads Safety Guardrail

Misc. Roads Safety Signing

96300 Butte Creek Road Resurface Project 1.32–2.32

94080 North Nemah Rd Road Resurfacing 0.32–0.44

& Curve Correction

Miscellaneous Safety Improvements

Miscellaneous Culvert Improvements

Submitted by, PACIFIC COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS, Paul Lacy, P.E. Wahkiakum County Engineer

Published Dec. 16, 2020

Legal No. 310-20

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.