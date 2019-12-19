ANNUAL CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM FOR 2020
Regarding the Environmental Assessment
The following Pacific County projects have been determined to be Class II Categorically Excluded from the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in as much as they do not induce significant impacts to planned growth or land use for the area; do not have a significant impact on any natural, cultural, recreational, historical, or other resource; do not contribute to significant air, noise, or water quality impacts; do not have significant impacts on travel patterns; and do not otherwise, either individually or cumulatively, have any significant environmental impacts.
Therefore, assessment of the following projects listed are determined to be Environmentally Insignificant.
However, a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Checklist and other permits may be required for the projects before construction.
Road Road Name &/Or Type of
No. Bridge Name Improvement Milepost
96190/ Camp One/Heckard Rds Intersection Improvement
69550
Misc. Roads Safety Guardrail
Misc. Roads Safety Signing
46730 South Fork Road Resurface Project 4.12-5.52
24286 24th Street Resurface 0.12-0.36
Submitted by, Pacific County Department of Public Works
Michael W. Collins, P.E., PLS, Director/County Engineer
Published Dec. 18, 2019
Legal No. 434-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.