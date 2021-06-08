Annual Long Beach Comprehensive Plan and City Code Update
Opportunity to Comment
The city is currently reviewing and undertaking an update to the Comprehensive Plan and city code. This is an annual process. Citizens with specific suggestions for revisions should submit them in writing to: City of Long Beach, Comprehensive Plan/Code Revisions, PO Box 310
Long Beach, Washington 98631
To be put on the docket for consideration by the city, comments must be in writing, they must identify what section(s) of the Comprehensive Plan or city code should be revised, and they must provide specific recommendations for revised language. Vague or general comments will not be considered. Comments must be submitted in writing (postmark accepted) no later than June 16, 2021. The first workshop regarding code amendments will be on July 6, 2021 prior to the Council meeting.
Published May 26, June 2 and June 9, 2021
Legal No. 139-21
