IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
ANTHONY CIRRITO, Plaintiff,
vs.
QUALITY GROWERS, LLC, a Washington limited liability company; TRAVIS HOLMES and NANCY HOLMES, a marital community, Defendants.
NO. 17-2-00257-25, NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP
TO CREDITORS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST:
1. NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on May 17, 2019, a General Receiver was appointed for Quality Growers, LLC., a Washington limited liability company whose last known address is 2870 Ocean Ave, Raymond, Washington 98577.
YOU ARE HEREBY FURTHUR NOTIFIED that in order to receive any dividend in this proceeding you must file a proof of claim with the receiver within 30 days from this notice at the following address:
RESOURCE TRANSITION CONSULTANTS, LLC ATTN: KEVIN HANCHETT, 4100 194th St SW, Suite 208, Lynnwood, Washington 98036
Published June 12, June 19 and June 26, 2019
Legal No. 213-10
