NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
Forest Moratorium Waiver
FOREST CONVERSION
Case No (s): P2100327
Description of Proposal: The applicant is requesting a forest moratorium waiver from Pacific County in order to convert approximately 1 acre of recently logged forest lands for future residential use. Pursuant to RCW 43.12C 037(2) (C) and WAC 197-11-924, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources has determined that Pacific County is the lead agency for this SEPA review. The property was recently logged under a Type III Forest Practice Application.
Proponent(s): David Bergquist (owner) & Tim Boose (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The property is located at 68 Upper Naselle Rd. in Naselle, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number is 10091014114; located in Section 10, Township 10 North, Range 09 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson Planner, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68 South Bend, WA 98586.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by May 11th, 2021.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner, Phone: (360) 875-9356, Address: 1216 W Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, WA 98586
Published April 28, 2021
Legal No. 113-21
