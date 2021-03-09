NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the 23rd day of March, 2021 at the hour of 10:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider an Assembly Permit Application for the Rod Run to the End of the World from the Beach Barons Car Club in accordance with Assembly Ordinance No. 35B. The hearing will be held via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/347547406. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the Board will determine whether the requirements listed in Section 5 through Section 8 of Assembly Ordinance No. 35B have been, or likely will be, met before the anticipated start of the event. Any person may appear and offer their comments regarding the Assembly Permit Application.
Marie Guernsey Clerk of the Board
Published March 10, 2021
Legal No. 060-21
