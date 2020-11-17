LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Bank of the Pacific, 300 East Market Street, Aberdeen, Washington 98520, has filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, an application to establish a branch office at 651 SE Marlin Avenue, Warrenton, Oregon.
Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the regional director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office, 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105-2780 before processing of the application has been completed. Processing will be completed no earlier than the 15th day following the publication of this notice or the date of receipt of the application by the FDIC, whichever is later. The period may be extended by the regional director for good cause. The non-confidential portion of the application file is available for inspection within one day following the request for such file. It may be inspected in the corporation’s regional office during regular business hours. Photocopies of information in the non-confidential file will be made available upon request. A schedule of charges for such copies can be obtained from the regional office.
Bank of the Pacific, Denise Portmann, President and CEO
Published November 18, 2020
Legal No. 286-20
