PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be opened by the Clerk of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners’ and the Director of Public Works/County Engineer, or designee, in the Commissioners’ Office at the Pacific County Annex Building at 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, Suite F, South Bend, Washington, at the hour of 9:00 AM or as soon as possible thereafter, on Friday, July 9, 2021:
“Bid #2021-510 Microwave Radio/Dish-Antenna Installation”
Bids delivered by the U.S. Postal Service must be delivered to the U.S. Postal Service (P O Box 187) in South Bend, Washington 98586-0187, prior to the normal closing time of the last business day proceeding the date of the bid opening. Bids will be received by personal or special delivery to the Clerk of the Board in the County Commissioners Office at 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, Suite F, South Bend, Washington, until the time and date of the bid opening. Any bids received after that time will not be considered.
Bid proposals shall be clearly marked “Bid #2021-510 Microwave Radio/Dish-Antenna Installation” together with the name and address of the bidder on the outside of the envelope. To obtain a copy of the RFP for this bid project, please contact: Department of Public Works, County of Pacific, 211 N. Commercial Street, Raymond WA 98577; pw@co.pacific.wa.us; 360/875-9368
Pacific County reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any or all regularities.
DATED this 8th day of June, 2021.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published June 16 and June 23, 2021
Legal No. 155-21
