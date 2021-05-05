SECTION 00030
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Sealed bids for the following Public Works Project will be received until 2:00 p.m. on May 20, 2021 at 600 Capitol Way North, MS: 43158, Olympia, Washington, and will be publicly opened and read.
Due to the safety and health of the public and employees WDFW CAMP is temporarily closing Bid Openings to public attendance. Bid opening results will be made public within 24 hours of opening. Please Note: The Public will not be able to attend this bid opening.
PROJECT: NUMBER:
Chinook Martin Demo PC:R50:2021-1
Provide all labor, material, equipment, and permits to demolish all structures and hard surfaces, remove debris, blackberries, and restore ground surface at the Department's Chinook Martin property located at 149 Chinook Valley Road, Chinook, Washington, 98614 in Pacific County.
Engineer’s Estimate: $65,000
Contractors are strongly encouraged to independently visit the site. The buildings will be
unlocked on May 12, 2021 from 10:00am – 1:00pm at the Department’s Chinook Martin Property located at 149 Chinook Valley Road, Chinook, Washington, 98614 in Pacific County. No questions will be answered on site, questions should be directed to camp.bids@dfw.wa.gov. This is in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Plans, specifications, additional information, addenda and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife”, “Projects Bidding.”
For information or technical questions regarding this project, email camp.bids@dfw.wa.gov with the project title and project number in subject line.
Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (MWBE) are encouraged to participate in the
bidding as prime contractors, subcontractors, or suppliers.
WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE
Timothy Burns, Capital and Asset Management Program Director
By Glenn F. Gerth, P.E., Chief Engineer
Capital and Asset Management Program
Published May 5, 2021
Legal No. 120-21
