NOTICE is hereby given, pursuant to RCW 28A.505.050 and RCW 28A.505.060, that the Board of Directors of Ocean Beach School District No. 101 will hold its annual Budget Hearing during its regular board work session at the District Administration Office located at 500 Washington Ave S, Long Beach, commencing at 5:30 p.m. on July 14, 2021. The meeting may be attended via ZOOM. The log-in will be posted on our website at www.ocean.k12.wa.us, under Announcements. Any person may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of the 2021-22 budget, the four-year budget plan, or any proposed changes to uses of enrichment funding under RCW 28A.505.240 (a/k/a Maintenance and Operations Replacement Levy).
Upon conclusion of the hearing the Board shall fix and determine the appropriation from each fund contained in the 2021-22 budget and shall, by resolution, adopt the 2021-22 budget, the four-year budget plan summary, and the four-year enrollment projection at a regular board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
The proposed budget will be available for review on July 10, 2021. Contact the District Office at (360) 642-3739 to make an appointment to pick up a copy. It will also be available on our website, www.ocean.k12.wa.us, under Business and Operations.
Superintendent and Secretary to the Board of Directors
Published June 23 and June 30, 2021
Legal No. 169-21
