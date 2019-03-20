NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF HEALTH ORDINANCE NO. 5 VARIANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Pacific County Local Board of Health to consider an application from the Port of Willapa Harbor for a variance to Board of Health Ordinance No. 5 Section 3.2.A. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00AM or as soon thereafter as possible in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Courthouse Annex, located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, the Local Board of Health may continue the hearing or may adopt, modify, or give no further consideration to the application or recommendations.
All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing. The hearing facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Local Board of Health Office, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA; P O Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586, or 360/875-9337.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published March 27, 2019
Legal No. 112-19
