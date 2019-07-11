NOTICE is hereby given, pursuant to RCW 28A.505.050 and RCW 28A.505.060, that the Board of Directors of Ocean Beach School District No. 101 will hold its annual Budget Hearing during its regular board meeting at the District Administration Office located at 500 Washington Ave S, Long Beach, commencing at 5:30 p.m. on July 24, 2019. Any person may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of the 2019-20 budget, the four-year budget plan, or any proposed changes to uses of enrichment funding under RCW 28A.505.240 (a/k/a Maintenance and Operations Replacement Levy). Upon conclusion of the hearing the Board shall fix and determine the appropriation from each fund contained in the 2019-20 budget and shall, by resolution, adopt the 2019-20 budget, the four-year budget plan summary, and the four-year enrollment projection. Contact Linda Thompson, Business Manager, at (360) 642-3739 to obtain budget information.
Superintendent and Secretary to the Board of Directors
Published July 10 and July 17, 2019
Legal No. 243-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.