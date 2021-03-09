PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be opened by the Clerk of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners’ and the Director of Public Works/County Engineer, or designee, in the Commissioners’ Office at the Pacific County Annex Building at 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, Suite F, South Bend, Washington, at the hour of 9:00 AM or as soon as possible thereafter, on Friday, April 9, 2021:
“CHIP ROCK BID NO. 2021-01”
Bids delivered by the U.S. Postal Service must be delivered to the U.S. Postal Service (PO Box 187) in South Bend, Washington 98586-0187, or via email mguernsey@co.pacific.wa.us prior to the normal closing time of the last business day proceeding the date of the bid opening. Bids will be received by personal or special delivery to the Clerk of the Board in the County Commissioners Office at 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, Suite F, South Bend, Washington, until the time and date of the bid opening. Any bids received after that time will not be considered.
Bid proposals shall be clearly marked “CHIP ROCK BID NO. 2021-01” together with the name and address of the bidder on the outside of the envelope.
Specifications and proposal forms must be secured from the Department of Public Works, 211 Commercial Street, Raymond, WA 98577, Telephone (360) 875-9368 or (360) 642-9368.
Pacific County reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any or all regularities.
DATED this 10th day of March, 2021.
Published March 10, 2021
Legal N. 066-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.