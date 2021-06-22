CALL FOR BIDS
CITY OF ILWACO
RESERVOIR REHABILITATION AND
DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE $1,800,000 TO $2,000,000
Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City of Ilwaco, 120 First Avenue North, Ilwaco, Washington 98624, up to 2:00 p.m.; local time on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct the Reservoir Rehabilitation and Distribution System Improvements. Bidder will need to knock on the door of City Hall to submit their bids.
This project includes the replacement of AC water mains, the construction of the Whealdon Street Booster Station, the installation of a seismic vault, the paving of a portion of Whealdon Street, and the rehabilitation and recoating of the 500,000-gallon reservoir at the City Center Reservoir site, as well as structural and backwash process improvements at the City’s water treatment plant, and electrical and communication improvements at the Indian Creek Reservoir site.
The Work shall be substantially complete within 336 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Ilwaco, Washington.
The Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud on the front steps of City Hall shortly after the time and date stated above. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashiers check, or Proposal bond payable to the “City of Ilwaco” and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.
Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: http://gobids.grayandosborne.com. Bidders are encouraged to register in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the Bidders List. For assistance, please call (206) 284 0860. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer.
A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The meeting will begin at the City Center Reservoir Site (Whealdon Street and Mary Ann Avenue NE).
Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All listed iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials.
The City of Ilwaco is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. Small, Minority- and Women-owned firms are encouraged to submit bids. All work performed on the project will be subject to the higher of the prevailing state or federal wage rates.
Financing of the Project has been provided by City of Ilwaco, Washington and the United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Development and Community Development Block Grant program with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The City of Ilwaco expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities and to Award the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it best serves the interests of the City.
SAMANTHA BAKER, DEPUTY CITY CLERK
Published June 23 and June 30, 2021
Legal No. 168-21
