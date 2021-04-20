CALL FOR BIDS
CITY OF LONG BEACH
WASHINGTON AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION (51ST STREET TO SID SNYDER DRIVE)
Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City of Long Beach, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, Long Beach, Washington 98631, up to 3:00 p.m.; local time on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct the Washington Avenue Reconstruction (51st Street to Sid Snyder Drive). Bidders will need to knock on the door of City Hall to submit their bids.
This contract provides for the rehabilitation of Washington Avenue (51st Street to Sid Snyder Drive). Improvements include, but are not specifically limited to, cement treated base, storm drainage improvements, water system improvements, cement concrete curbs, asphalt paving, channelization, signing, traffic control, and other miscellaneous items as further shown, described, and indicated in the Contract Documents.
The Work shall be substantially complete within 100 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Long Beach, Washington.
The Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud on the front steps of City Hall shortly after the time and date stated above. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashiers check, or Proposal bond payable to the “City of Long Beach” and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.
Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: http://gobids.grayandosborne.com. Bidders are encouraged to register in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the Bidders List. For assistance, please call (206) 284 0860. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer.
Financing of the Project has been provided by City of Long Beach, Washington and the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board. The City of Long Beach expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities in any Proposal.
Helen Bell, City Clerk
Published April 21 and April 28, 2021
Legal No. 105-21
