CALL FOR BIDS
CITY OF LONG BEACH
REGIONAL BIOSOLIDS TREATMENT FACILITY
ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE $6,000,000 TO $6,500,000
Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City of Long Beach, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, Long Beach, Washington 98631, up to 2:00 p.m.; local time on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct the Regional Biosolids Treatment Facility.
Construction of the Regional Biosolids Treatment Facility including a new pre engineered metal wood chip storage building, new auger-cast pile supported solids handling building, new in-vessel concrete composting structure, new pre-engineered metal curing and screening building, new pre-engineered metal finished compost storage building, installation of a dewatering screw press and conveyor (procured by Owner), installation of the in-vessel composting equipment (procured by Owner), electrical, yard piping, paving and ancillary site work.
The Work shall be substantially complete within 180 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Long Beach, Washington.
The Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud shortly after the time and date stated above. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashiers check, or Proposal bond payable to the “City of Long Beach” and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.
Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: “http://gobids.grayandosborne.com”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register” in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. For assistance, please call (206) 284 0860. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer.
It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for bids.
The Successful bidder will be required to conform to the wage requirements prescribed by the federal Davis-Bacon and Related Acts which requires that all laborers and mechanics employed by contractors and subcontractors performing on contracts funded in whole or in part by SRF appropriations in excess of $2,000 pay their laborers and mechanics not less than the prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits, and determined by the Secretary of Labor, for corresponding classes of laborers and mechanics employed on similar projects in the area.
Financing of the Project has been provided by City of Long Beach, Washington and the Department of Ecology. The City of Long Beach expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities and to Award the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it best serves the interests of the City.
HELEN BELL, CITY CLERK
Published March 20 and March 27, 2019
Legal No. 111-19
