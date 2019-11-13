CALL FOR BIDS — PORT OF ILWACO
VESSEL DECONSTRUCTION BUILDING
ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE $1,200,000 TO $1,400,000
Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Avenue, Ilwaco, Washington 98624, up to 2:00 p.m.; local time on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct the Vessel Deconstruction Building.
This project will construct an approximately 74’ L x 42’ W x 36’ H pre-engineered metal building that will share a common wall with a pre-engineered metal building 27’ L x 10’ W x 12’ H office/restroom mechanical room and a 46’ L x 25’ W x 12’ H shop/storage area. Also included is the plumbing, electrical and HVAC in the building, a 4-inch and 8-inch diameter side sewer extension to an existing sewer, an 8-inch diameter water main connection to an existing water main, 1-inch diameter water service and meter, a fire hydrant, yard lighting, fencing, coordination with the Pacific County PUD for transformer upgrades and site restoration.
The Work shall be substantially complete within 140 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the Port Manager, Port Office, Ilwaco, Washington.
The Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud shortly after the time and date stated above. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashiers check, or Proposal bond payable to the “Port of Ilwaco” and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.
Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: http://gobids.grayandosborne.com. Bidders are encouraged to register in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the Bidders List. For assistance, please call (206) 284 0860. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer.
Financing of the Project has been provided by Port of Ilwaco, Washington and the Washington State Department of Commerce. The Port of Ilwaco expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities and to Award the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it best serves the interests of the Port.
GUY GLENN, JR., PORT MANAGER
Published Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, 2019
Legal No. 397-19
