CALL FOR BIDS: Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is calling for bids for propane, diesel and unleaded fuel for the 2019-20 school year. Information may be requested by calling 360 484-7121. Sealed bids are due at the district office by 4:00 on August 28, 2019. The Board of Directors reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Published Aug. 14 and Aug. 21, 2019
Legal No. 291-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.