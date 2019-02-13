CALL FOR BIDS
NORTH BEACH WATER DISTRICT
BAY AVENUE WATER MAIN PROJECT
ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE $580,000
Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the North Beach Water District, 2212 272nd Street, Ocean Park, Washington 98640, up to 11:00 a.m.; local time on Friday, February 15, 2019, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct Bay Avenue Water Main Project.
The Project will include installing approximately 2,300 linear feet of 8-inch water main along Bay Avenue from Park Avenue to “U” Avenue and all associated appurtenances.
The Work shall be substantially complete within 45 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the North Beach Water District, Ocean Park, Washington.
The Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud shortly after the time and date stated above. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashiers check, or Proposal bond payable to the “North Beach Water District” and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.
Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: “http://gobids.grayandosborne.com”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register” in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. For assistance, please call (206) 284‑0860. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer.
A Prebid Conference is scheduled for Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The conference will begin at 2212 272nd Street, Ocean Park, Washington at 9:00 a.m. (local time). Prospective bidders are encouraged to participate.
Financing of the Project has been provided by North Beach Water District, Washington. The North Beach Water District expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities and to Award the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it best serves the interests of the North Beach Water District.
BILL NEAL, DISTRICT MANAGER
Published Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, 2019
Legal No. 045-19
