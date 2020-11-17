IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PACFIC COUNTY
Case No. 20-2-00125-25
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff,
v.
WILLIAM C. DALE and TERRI M. DALE, husband and wife, Defendants.
TO THE DEFENDANT: William C. Dale: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after October 14, 2020, to defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff. You are asked to serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at her office stated below. In case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.
The purpose of this lawsuit is to obtain declaratory relief relating to real property legally described as follows: The South half of the North half of the South half of the Northwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 11 North, Range 11 West of W.M., Pacific County, Washington. EXCEPTING THEREFROM the Westerly 280 feet thereof. TOGETHER WITH appurtenant easements as shown on the face of Short Subdivision No. 80-560 and Short Subdivision No. 75-42. TOGETHER WITH a non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress and utilities over and across a strip of land 80 feet in width being on each side of a centerline described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 11 North, Range 11 West of W.M.; Thence South 89º 06’13” East along the North line of said Section 4, a distance of 40 feet to the true point of beginning; thence South 01º13’13” West a distance of approximately 3378.19 feet to intersect with the North right-of-way line of the Klipsan Beach County Road as it now exists, and the termination point of said center-line; TOGETHER WITH a non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress and utilities over and across a strip of land, the centerline description of which is as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 11 North, Range 11 West of W.M.; Thence South 89º 06’13” East a distance of 1120 feet; Thence South 01º 07’19” West a distance of 30 feet and the true point of beginning; Thence South 89º 06’13” East a distance of 185 feet; Thence South 01º 07’19” West a distance of 300.85 feet to intersection with the South line of the North quarter of the Northwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of said Section 4 and the termination point of said line; ALSO TOGETHER WITH a non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress and utilities over and across a strip of land 30 feet in width, being 15 feet on each side of a centerline described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 11 North, Range 11 West of W.M.; Thence North 89º 06’13” West a distance of 15 feet; Thence South 01º07’19” West a distance of 330.85 feet, and the true point of beginning; Thence South 01º07’19” West a distance of approximately 3019.45 feet to the intersection with the north right-of-way line of the Klipsan Beach County Road as it now exists, and the termination of said centerline description. Assessor’s Parcel Number: APN: 111104 238; Commonly Known As: 23604 U Street, Ocean Park, WA 98640
Dated: October 12, 2020.
Wright, Finlay, & Zak, LLP, By: /s/ Joseph T. McCormick III, Joseph T. McCormick III, WSBA No. 48883, Attorneys for Plaintiff
Published Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 11 & Nov. 18, 2020
Legal No. 259-20
