SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
IN RE:
THE PROCEEDINGS FOR PACIFIC COUNTY FOR THE FORECLOSURE OF LIENS FOR DELINQUENT REAL PROPERTY TAXES FOR THE YEARS 2018 AND THROUGH 2021 AND SOME PRIOR YEARS INCLUDING ASSESSMENTS WHICH ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COUNTY TREASURER TO COLLECT.
Case No.: 21 2 00089 25
COMPLAINT FOR FORECLOSURE OF REAL PROPERTY TAX LIENS
PACIFIC COUNTY alleges as follows:
PARTIES
l.l The Pacific County Treasurer, Renée L. Goodin, brings this action in the name of Pacific County, pursuant to RCW 84.64.050.
1.2 This lawsuit is an in rem proceeding in accordance with Chapter RCW 84.64 against all of the property identified in the Amended Certificate of Delinquency filed on September 22nd, 2021.
JURISDICTION AND VENUE
2.1 This complaint for foreclosure of tax liens identified in the Amended Certificate of Delinquency referred to above is properly before this court pursuant to RCW 84.64.050.
2.2 Venue is proper in Pacific County pursuant to RCW 4.12.010 because all of the subject properties are located in Pacific County.
OPERATIVE AND MATERIAL FACTS
3.1 An Amended Certificate of Delinquency was filed with the court on September 22nd, 2021, identifying all property in Pacific County that had delinquent taxes for the years 2018 through 2021 and some prior years including assessments which are the responsibility of the county treasurer to collect.
3.2 The amended certificate correctly shows: ( 1 ) a description of the property subject to foreclosure; ( 2 ) the tax years for which there are delinquent property taxes including delinquent assessments; ( 3 ) the amount of tax, penalty, and interest due on each property through September 22nd, 2021; and ( 4 ) the known or reputed owner as stated on the tax rolls.
3.3 Interest on the taxes owing accrues at the rate of 12% per year. A penalty of 8% of the 2021 property tax will be assessed on December 1, 2021, if the property is not redeemed by November 30th, 2021.
PRAYER FOR RELIEF
4.1 Pacific County requests that the court enter judgment foreclosing the tax liens including delinquent assessments, penalties, interest, and foreclosure costs, on the property identified in the Amended Certificate of Delinquency on file with this court, and that the court enter an order of sale for the same property.
Dated this 22nd day of September, 2021
RENÉE L. GOODIN, PACIFIC COUNTY TREASURER, P.O. BOX 98, SOUTH BEND, WA 98586. TELEPHONE (360)875-9421 (360) 642-9421
Published September 29, 2021
Legal No. 259-21
