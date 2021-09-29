SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
IN RE:
THE PROCEEDINGS FOR PACIFIC COUNTY FOR THE FORECLOSURE OF LIENS FOR DELINQUENT REAL PROPERTY TAXES FOR THE YEARS 2018 AND THROUGH 2021 AND SOME PRIOR YEARS INCLUDING ASSESSMENTS WHICH ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COUNTY TREASURER TO COLLECT.
Case No.: 21 2 00089 25
NOTICE OF AND SUMMONS FOR FORECLOSURE OF LIENS FOR DELINQUENT REAL PROPERTY TAXES INCLUDING ASSESSMENTS WHICH ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COUNTY TREASURER TO COLLECT.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:
1. A lawsuit has been started to foreclose real property tax liens on the property described in
this notice and the attachments to the Amended Certificate of Delinquency filed in this cause of
action. Our records reveal that you may own or have an interest in this property see attached “Exhibit
A”.
2. Pacific County is the owner and holder of an Amended Certificate of Delinquency issued on
September 22nd, 2021, for the delinquent real property taxes, interest and penalties owed on the real property
described herein for 2018 through 2021 and some prior years including assessments that are the
responsibility of the County Treasurer to collect.
3. In order to defend against this foreclosure lawsuit, you must appear and defend this action
answering this notice and summons in writing within thirty (30) days after service by publication of
this notice and summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after service by
mail of this notice and summons, exclusive of the day of service, whichever occurs first, or pay the amount due for taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and foreclosure costs. All pleadings and process may be
served upon Pacific County by serving the same upon the undersigned Treasurer of Pacific County, Renée L.
Goodin, at the address stated below. Your original notice of appearance should be directed to the Clerk of
Superior Court, Virginia A. Leach, P. O. Box 67, South Bend, WA. 98586, and should reference this case
number and the parcel number of the property you claim an interest in.
4. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter you should do so promptly so that your
written answer, if any, may be served on time.
5. Important—Judgment and Order of Sale Without Notice. Pacific County will apply to the Superior
Court on November 24th, 2021, or as soon thereafter as the court allows, for a judgment foreclosing its lien for
taxes and an order to sell the property against which judgment is rendered. If you fail to answer or pay the
amount due, a default judgment will be entered against the property foreclosing the lien for taxes, assessments,
interest, penalties, and foreclosure costs against the land and premises described herein and in the attachments
to the Amended Certificate of Delinquency on file herein. A default judgment is one where Pacific County is
entitled to have the application for judgment foreclosing the tax lien granted because you have not responded.
A default judgment will be entered without notice unless you or your attorney serve a notice of appearance on
the undersigned Treasurer, or the County’s Prosecuting Attorney. The judgment would be against the
property and not a personal judgment against you.
6. On the attached “Exhibit A” there is listed the property tax number of the property that you may
own or in which you have some legal interest. Please make reference to the tax parcel number in your answer,
notice of appearance, or any other response or correspondence concerning this foreclosure action.
7. If judgment is rendered against the property, either by default or after a hearing by the court, the
property will be ordered to be sold. The property against which judgment is rendered will be sold, unless
redeemed prior to the date of sale at a public auction commencing at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10th,
2021. The public auction will be held at the Pacific County Court House, Rotunda, 300 Memorial Drive,
South Bend, Washington.
8. Important—Redemption Rights. The property may be redeemed from foreclosure, and sale of the
property avoided, by paying the delinquent taxes, interest, penalties, and foreclosure costs prior to the day of
the public auction before December 10th, 2021. The payment must be by cash, cashier’s check or by a wire.
The right to redeem the property expires at 5:00 p.m. the day before the public auction. There is no
right of redemption on the day of or after the public auction, except as provided under Chapter RCW 84.64 for
mentally incompetent persons and minors.
9. Important – Right to Surplus Sale Proceeds. If the property is not redeemed from foreclosure and
you are the recorded owner of the property on July 16th, 2021 the day upon which the certification was filed
(the Amended Certificate of Delinquency was filed on September 22nd, 2021), i.e., you are the person who held title on the date of issuance of the certificate of delinquency, you are entitled to any sale proceeds
which exceed the taxes, interest, penalties, and foreclosure costs.
10. Exemption for Elderly and Disabled. This action will be dismissed if you are eligible for deferral
of taxes under Chapter RCW 84.38 due to age or disability and file a declaration to defer taxes in accordance
with the requirements of that chapter. The Pacific County Treasurer’s Office can assist you in filing a
declaration if you call (360) 875-9421 or (360) 642-9421. You will be advised to contact the Pacific County
Assessor’s Office for the documents necessary to apply for deferral of the taxes, but the Treasurer’s Office
must be contacted for a declaration form in order to remove your property from the tax sale.
11. Interest accrues at the rate of 12% per year. A penalty of 8% of the 2021 property tax will be
assessed December 1, 2021, if the property is not redeemed before that date.
12. You may obtain further information regarding the matter set forth above, including the total
amount of interest, penalties, and foreclosure costs payable at the time of redemption and a full, unabbreviated
legal description of this property, by contacting the Pacific County Treasurer’s Office, Pacific County
Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington, (Post Office Box 98, South Bend, WA 98586), or
calling (360) 875-9421 or (360) 642-9421.
13. Request for Notice of Judgment and Sale Dates. If you desire to know the dates on which
application for judgment will occur, such information will be supplied upon written notice to the Treasurer.
The foreclosure sale will take place on December 10th, 2021. Unless you specifically request notice of the date
judgment is applied for, THIS WILL BE YOUR FINAL NOTICE.
Dated this September 22nd, 2021
RENÉE L. GOODIN, PACIFIC COUNTY TREASURER, P. O. Box 98, SOUTH BEND, WA. 98586. TELEPHONE (360)875-9421 (360)642-9421
Addresses for notices of appearance:
Original to: Virginia A. Leach. Clerk of Superior Court, P. O. Box 67, South Bend, WA 98586
Copies to: Renée L. Goodin, Pacific County Treasurer, P.O. Box 98, South Bend, WA 98586 -and/or-
Ben Haslam, Pacific County Prosecuting Attorney, P.O. Box 45, South Bend, WA 98586
Published September 29, 2021
Legal No. 260-21
