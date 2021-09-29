THE PROCEEDINGS FOR PACIFIC COUNTY FOR THE FORECLOSURE OF LIENS FOR DELINQUENT REAL PROPERTY TAXES FOR THE YEARS 2018 AND THROUGH 2021 AND SOME PRIOR YEARS INCLUDING ASSESSMENTS WHICH ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COUNTY TREASURER TO COLLECT.
Case No.: 21 2 00089 25
PETITION FOR LEAVE TO MAINTAIN TAX FORECLOSURE AND 50 U.S.C. SECTION 521 AFFIDAVIT
COMES NOW Renée L. Goodin, Treasurer of Pacific County, Washington, and petitions the court on behalf of Pacific County, Washington, a political subdivision, as its tax collecting officer, that on behalf of said county she be granted leave to maintain an action of foreclosure of tax liens upon the real property set forth and described in the Amended Certificate of Delinquency heretofore issued to Pacific County and filed with the Clerk of Pacific County Superior Court on September 22nd, 2021.
Said petitioner prays that this court grant leave to foreclose upon said real property for delinquent taxes pursuant to Title 50 U.S.C. section 521(b)(1)(B), which requires application to the court prior to the sale of property to enforce the collection of taxes or assessments.
PETITIONER, Renée L. Goodin, further states to the court that the tax foreclosure proceeding which she desires to maintain on behalf of Pacific County is an in rem proceeding, and that as tax collection officer she has no way of ascertaining whether or not any of the persons summoned herein are in the military service or whether any of the said taxes are within the class protected by 50 U.S.C. sections 511 and 514.
WHEREFORE, petitioner prays that this court enter an order granting said Renée L. Goodin, acting as Pacific County Treasurer, leave to maintain an action of foreclosure of tax liens upon real property embraced in the Amended Certificate of Delinquency on file in this cause of action for delinquent taxes, subject to the right of persons in military service to appear and continue the hearing of this matter.
I swear under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge. Signed this 22nd day of September, 2021, in South Bend, Washington.
RENÉE L. GOODIN, PACIFIC COUNTY TREASURER, P.O. BOX 98, SOUTH BEND, WA 98586. TELEPHONE (360)875-9421 (360) 642-9421
