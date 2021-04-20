IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR SPOKANE COUNTY
In re the Adoption of:
ISABELLA NICCOLE DURHAM, Child,
PHOEBE DURHAM-KANN,
JASON KANN, Petitioners,
and
RICHARD ALLEN WEST JR,
Respondent.
CASE NO. 21-5-00025-32
SUMMONS ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF FATHER-CHILD RELATIONSHIP AND ADOPTION OF CHILD BY STEP-PARENT
To the Respondent: Richard Allen West Jr.
There has been filed with the Clerk of the above-named Court a Petition for Termination of Parent Child Relationship and Petition for Adoption of child by Step-Parent and praying that the parent/child relationship between the Father, Richard Allen West Jr, and the above-named child be terminated and that Petitioner, Jason Kann, shall become the adoptive father of the minor child.
You are hereby summoned to appear on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:30pm at the Spokane County Superior Court, located at 1116 W Broadway., Spokane, WA 99260, and defend the above entitled action, and answer the Petition of the Petitioners and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Petitioners at the address below stated.
If you fail to do so, judgment may be rendered against you according to the request of the Petition.
The child, Shaylee Brielle Durham, was born on March 13, 2012, in Spokane, Washington. The child’s natural Mother is Phoebe Durham-Kann, aka Phoebe Kann. The child’s natural Father is Richard Allen West Jr.
YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD.
You are further notified that any non-consenting parent or alleged Father has a right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent parent who requests an attorney.
You are further notified that your failure to file a claim of paternity within (25) twenty-five days of the service of the summons and petition for adoption or to respond to the petition within (20) twenty days of service is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child.
One method of filing your response and serving a copy on the Petitioners is to send them by certified mail with return receipt requested.
Dated this 8th day of April 2021.
Denisa Buljubasic, WSBA No. 48395, Attorney for Petitioners, PACIFIC NORTHWEST FAMILY LAW, 220 W. Main Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201
Published April 14, April 21 and April 28, 2021
Legal No. 098-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.