Superior Court of Washington, County of Spokane
In re the Adoption of:
SHAYLEE BRIELLE DURHAM, Child,
PHOEBE DURHAM-KANN,
JASON KANN, Petitioners,
and
RICHARD ALLEN WEST JR,
Respondent.
CASE NO. 21-5-00026-32
AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING ADOPTION – BY STEP-PARENT
Hearing Date and Time: May 25, 2021 at 1:30pm.
Clerk’s action required
TO THE COURT CLERK AND ALL PARTIES:
1. A court hearing has been scheduled for: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.
at: Spokane County Superior Court, 1116 W. Broadway Ave. Room 202 (Ex parte courtroom), Spokane, WA 99260. 509-477-4421
2. The purpose of this hearing is: (1) For the court to hear the Petition for termination of father-child relationship and Adoption of child by step-parent; (2) For the court to hear and rule on the Petitioners Motion and Declaration and order the filing of a Post Placement Report.
Warning! If you do not go to the hearing, the court may sign orders without hearing your side.
This hearing was requested by: Petitioners or his/her lawyer
Dated this 8th day of April 2021.
Denisa Buljubasic, WSBA No. 48395, Attorney for Petitioners
I agree to accept service of documents at: PACIFIC NORTHWEST FAMILY LAW, 220 W. Main Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201
Published April 14, April 21 and April 28, 2021
Legal No. 095-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.