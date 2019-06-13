SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR CLARK COUNTY
Case No. 19-2-01458-06
In re: AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE 100, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE 200, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE 300, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE 400, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE 500, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE 600, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXICO 100, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXICO 200, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXICO 300, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXICO 400, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXICO 500, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE MEXICO 600, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE I, LLC; AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE II, LLC; and AMERICAN EAGLE MORTGAGE SHORT TERM, LLC
NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP AND
CLAIMS BAR DATE
TO: ALL CREDITORS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on May 10, 2019, Clyde A. Hamstreet & Associates, LLC (the “Receiver”) was appointed by the Superior Court of Washington for Clark County as general receiver of American Eagle Mortgage 100, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage 200, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage 300, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage 400, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage 500, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage 600, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage Mexico 100, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage Mexico 200, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage Mexico 300, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage Mexico 400, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage Mexico 500, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage Mexico 600, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage I, LLC, American Eagle Mortgage II, LLC, and American Eagle Mortgage Short Term, LLC (each, an “LLC”), whose last known address is 4225 NE St. James Rd, Vancouver, Washington 98663.
YOU ARE HEREBY FURTHER NOTIFIED that in order to receive any payment or other distribution on account of a claim against any of the LLCs in this proceeding, you must deliver a Proof of Claim, properly completed and signed, to the Receiver as provided in this Notice, so as to be received no later than June 21, 2019; provided, however, that if you are a state agency, you must deliver a Proof of Claim, properly completed and signed, to the Receiver so as to be received no later than November 18, 2019. Your Proof of Claim must identify the specific LLC against which you hold a claim. If you hold multiple claims against two or more LLCs, you should file a separate Proof of Claim for each such claim. You do not need to file your Proof of Claim with the Court. Proofs of Claim must be delivered either by e-mail to john.knapp@millernash.com or by mail, courier, or hand-delivery at the following address: Clyde A. Hamstreet & Associates, LLC, c/o John R. Knapp, Jr., Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP, 2801 Alaskan Way, Suite 300, Seattle, Washington 98121.
Published June 5, June 12 and June 19, 2019
Legal No. 207-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.