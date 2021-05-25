IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE
ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST, Plaintiff,
v.
ROBERT E. SMITH, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF GENEVIEVE BLANCHE SEIBERT AND THE ESTATE OF ARTHUR SEIBERT; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO THE PROPERTY, COLLECTIVELY DESIGNATED AS DOES 1 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE, Defendant
Cause No. 13-2-00164-2
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 08/12/2020
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 03/16/2021
Date of Levy 04/21/2021
TO: ROBERT E. SMITH, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF GENEVIEVE BLANCHE SEIBERT AND THE ESTATE OF ARTHUR SEIBERT, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 14409 Birch Street, Long Beach, WA 98631. Legal Description: TRACT 33 OF CRANBERRY LAKE TRACTS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THERE ON FILE IN VOLUME F OF PLATS AT PAGE 4 IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Parcel No: 74011033000
The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m., Date: 06/11/2021; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $225,112.32, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: TAMMY ENGEL, Chief Civil Deputy, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586, 360-875-9395.
Published April 28, May 5, May 12, May 19, May 26 & June 2, 2021
Legal No. 111-21
