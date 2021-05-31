IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE
ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST, Plaintiff,
v.
ROBERT E. SMITH, AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF GENEVIEVE BLANCHE SEIBERT AND THE ESTATE OF ARTHUR SEIBERT; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO THE PROPERTY, COLLECTIVELY DESIGNATED AS DOES 1 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE, Defendant
Cause No. 13-2-00164-2
SHERIFF’S SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO JUDGMENT DEBTORS OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 08/12/2020
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 03/16/2021
Date of Levy 04/21/2021
TO: ROBERT E. SMITH, as Administrator of the Estate of Genevieve Blanche Seibert and the Estate of Arthur Seibert, Judgment Debtor(s):
A writ of execution or order of sale has been issued in the above-captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pacific County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:
WHEREAS, in the above-entitled court, Plaintiff, secured a judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Judgment”) against Defendants ROBERT E. SMITH, as Administrator of the Estate of Genevieve Blanche Seibert and the Estate of Arthur Seibert in the amount of $225,112.32 together with interest at the rate of 1.190% per annum, $6.05 per diem from June 27, 2020, the day after interest good through on the Judgment, to August 12, 2020, the date of Judgment entry, in the amount of $278.30;
WHEREAS, post-judgment interest is accruing on $225,390.62 from August 13, 2020, until the date of sale at 12% per annum, $74.10 per diem;
WHEREAS, the Judgment is a foreclosure against parties of a deed of trust mortgage on the real property (“Property”) at 14409 Birch Street, Long Beach, WA 98631 and described in Exhibit “1” attached hereto; Legal Description: TRACT 33 OF CRANBERRY LAKE TRACTS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THERE ON FILE IN VOLUME F OF PLATS AT PAGE 4 IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Parcel No: 74011033000
WHEREAS, on August 12, 2020, the Court ordered that all of the Property be sold and the proceeds applied to the payment of principal, interest, attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements and other recovery amounts with interest to date of the sale of the property.
The sale date has been set for 06/11/2021 at 10:00 a.m., inside the main entrance, Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: TAMMY ENGEL, Chief Civil Deputy, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586, 360-875-9395
Published April 28, May 5, May 12, May 19, May 26 & June 6, 2021
Legal No. 112-21
