IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
KIMBERLY GUIE PETERSON, Plaintiff,
v.
ANDREW COREY OLSON, A SINGLE MAN TAMMI JO KINDLE, A SINGLE WOMAN AND PACIFIC COUNTY, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, Defendant
Cause No. 20-2-00141-25
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 01/15/21
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 02/05/21
Date of Levy 02/09/21
TO: ANDREW COREY OLSON, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1132 Mill Street, Raymond, WA 98577.
Legal Description: LOTS 1 AND 2 IN BLOCK 4 OF RIVERDALE ADDITION TO RAYMOND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME D-2 OF PLATS AT PAGE 90 IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, RECORDS OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPTING THOSE PORTIONS THEREOF DEEDED TO THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR HIGHWAY PURPOSES BY DEEDS RECORDED IN VOLUME 109 OF DEEDS AT PAGES 237 AND 259. Parcel No: 72049004001
The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m.; Date: 04/16/21l Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $24,343.65, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON
By: EVA KANICK, CIVIL CLERK, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395
Published Feb 24, March 3, March 10 and March 17, 2021
